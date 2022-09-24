SpaceX Launch

SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut

Viewers from all over Connecticut reported seeing a bright light moving through the sky.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky.

What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening.

The rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and traveled up the east coast before disappearing into outer space.

The rocket was launched at 7:32 P.M. and resulted in many great photos and videos. Take a look below at some of the images and videos submitted by our viewers.

This viewer sent this photo in from Mystic.

