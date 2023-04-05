Spring Chill Today, Taste of Summer Tomorrow

After a warm Tuesday, a cold front will bring much colder temperatures to the state on Wednesday.

The temps today actually go DOWN as we head into this afternoon. A spring "chill" in the air today out ahead of a taste of summer tomorrow. #NBCCT https://t.co/gNDopSKYEh pic.twitter.com/QsuGag4Uf0 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 5, 2023

High temperatures will drop from the 70s on Tuesday to the 40s by this afternoon and evening. It will remain mostly cloudy with an easterly wind but most of the day will remain dry.

A rising chance of showers will move in tonight and again on Thursday.

A surge of warm air will accompany the showers tomorrow. We could see both morning and afternoon/evening showers and storms. Tomorrow's high temperatures will likely be nearly 30 degrees warmer for much of interior Connecticut!

