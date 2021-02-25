Spring-Like Weather to Continue

It's not quite Spring yet, but today will another day to get outside and get some sun!

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a windy and cooler Thursday with plenty of sunshine as the Spring-like stretch of weather continues.

Today and Friday will be fair and cooler with highs around 40 both days. The normal high around this time is 41.

Tonight will be fair and cool with temperatures in the 20s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The milder air returns for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

A possible shower may move into the state, but Sunday looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. High near 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.