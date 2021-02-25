first alert weather

Spring-Like Weather to Continue

Spring is that you?

It's not quite Spring yet, but today will another day to get outside and get some sun!

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a windy and cooler Thursday with plenty of sunshine as the Spring-like stretch of weather continues.

Today and Friday will be fair and cooler with highs around 40 both days. The normal high around this time is 41.

Tonight will be fair and cool with temperatures in the 20s.

The milder air returns for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

A possible shower may move into the state, but Sunday looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. High near 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

