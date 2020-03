Wednesday brings more spring-like temperatures and some gusty winds.

It will be mostly sunny with gusty winds with highs expected in the low to mid 50s.

The fair weather will continue tomorrow where it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There's a chance of evening rain or snow showers from an offshore storm on Friday. NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the developments as the storm gets closer.

