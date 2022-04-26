Connecticut Fishing

Spring Trout Stocking Continues

The Quinebaug Valley Fish Hatchery in Moosup continues its push to release nearly a half million fish.

By Josh Cingranelli

Person fishing
The Quinebaug Valley Fish Hatchery in Moosup is the biggest fish hatchery in the state of Connecticut.

The hatchery has released around 300,000 trout and plans to release another 100,000 trout by Memorial Day.

For a schedule of when and where the fish are being released click here.

The fish hatchery located at 145 Trouth Hatchery Road in Moosup is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hatchery offers tours of the operation.

Fish are raised over the course of 18 months from an incubation stage to a sorting stage and eventually released to the hundreds of lakes, rivers, and streams across Connecticut.

A reminder that you must have a valid fishing license to fish in the State of Connecticut. For details on how to get a fishing license click here.

