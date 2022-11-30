Storm Causes Damage Across CT as Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Moves Through

As gusty winds and heavy rain move through the state, towns are reporting storm damage and cleanup efforts are starting.

Eversource is reporting several thousands of households without power across Connecticut.

In Waterbury, crews are responding to a report of a tree that fell, bounced off of a house and onto a car on Frost Road. Wires are also down in the area, according to Fire Chief John Perugini.

Route 37 in Sherman is closed because of a tree down on wires, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Haddam firefighters said multiple roads in town are closed because of downed trees and power lines. They say there are two trees down on Candlewood Road and two on Route 154 north of the transfer station.

Scotland fire crews said power lines fell over a postal service truck on Station Road, and the road remains closed at this time.

In Coventry, people are being asked to drive with caution after multiple trees fell down. Laurel Trail at Forest Road has a downed tree.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Heacock-Crossbrook Road and Paper Mill Road are closed at this time.

Due to trees & wires down, Valley Rd @ Dandy and Manor Rd are closed.



Numerous other roads have partial closures. ToG crews and utilities are out clearing the blockages.



Please use caution when driving. Stay Clear of any Down Utility Line. pic.twitter.com/QMF47zYith — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) November 30, 2022

In Milford, the wind is blowing and waves on the beach are crashing. It's causing a major concern for emergency management officials.

Officials are worried about areas with lots of power lines and trees over them, and say people who live on tree-lined streets should be careful.

Nasty afternoon in Milford with strong winds and heavy rain. Covering the storm all evening on NBC Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/HPVKophGbf — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 30, 2022

If you encounter a tree down on power lines, officials are warning not to touch it and call authorities.

"You may think it could be a cable, but they are always energized until proven otherwise by a professional like the fire department," Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said.

He says you should call 911 if that happens, and make sure your cell phone is charged in case the power goes out.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are expected to continue for a couple more hours.

Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in some areas.

