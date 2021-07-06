Storm Damage Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Published 4 hours ago • Updated 3 mins ago Severe storms moved through Connecticut Tuesday, leaving behind scattered damage in parts of the state. 10 photos 1/10 NBC Connecticut A tree came down on a home on Belle Avenue in Enfield during severe storms Tuesday. 2/10 Bill Pelkey Quick burst of wind and a touch of lightning, and we have trees down at the Federal Hill area in Bristol. 3/10 Ray Sinclair Tree down in Vernon 4/10 Ethan Smith Tree damage in Thomaston 5/10 Deb Messier Tree damage in Ellington 6/10 NBC Connecticut Tree damage on Northampton Lane in Plainville 7/10 NBC Connecticut Tree damage on Northampton Lane in Plainville 8/10 NBC Connecticut Tree damage on Northampton Lane in Plainville 9/10 NBC Connecticut Damage on South Street in Bristol 10/10 NBC Connecticut Cliffwood Drive in South Windsor This article tagged under: photosfirst alert weather More Photo Galleries Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms Your ‘Ring of Fire' Photos Photos: Middletown Pride 2021 Showcase Events