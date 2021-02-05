First Alert: Storm to Bring Several Inches of Snow to CT Sunday

A coastal storm will move close enough to Connecticut to bring snow to the state on Sunday.
NBC Connecticut's meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the storm.
Winter storm watches have already been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.
The snow is expected to begin between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and will pick up in intensity throughout the day. The heaviest snow is expected from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.
Areas southeast of Hartford could see 4 to 8 inches of snow. Northwest of Hartford could get 2 to 4 inches.
Conditions on Connecticut's roadways could be slick throughout the day.
The snow will come to an end by nightfall.