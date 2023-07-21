connecticut weather

Storms leave many Connecticut residents on clean up duty

By Kevin Gaiss

Storms took a toll on communities across the state Friday.

Residents in a Gillett Street apartment in Hartford dealt with a flooded first floor for the fourth time this year.

“Water was all inside the elevator, the elevator shut off," Joseph Maye said as he tried the elevator.

He said he called the fire department because of water buildup in the lobby of his complex.

“It was up to here, up to here," Maye said, pointing with a cane roughly two inches up the wall.

But he wasn’t the only one dealing with flooding. By the Brainard Airport, ponds formed on Murphy Road.

NBC Connecticut

People working in the area describing monsoon-like conditions around 4 p.m., forcing them to move their cars to higher ground.

“Guys were getting stuck out in the water here," said John Bowen, who works on Murphy Street.

And as the storms moved east, Willimantic and surrounding towns also took a beating.

“I was looking through the window like 'please god, don’t let it happen,' but it happened,” Marco Santorini said.

Santorini spent Friday night with a chainsaw in hand, cutting up a tree limb that landed on his garage.

His car inside only took minor damage, and his neighbor’s car also only took a dent.

He described the storm damage as a close call. The whole area had close calls.

Robert Johnson in South Windham was taking a Sawzall to a massive tree limb that landed on his driveway.

“I don’t have that much more to do here to get the driveway open," Johnson said.

The limb fell perfectly between he and his neighbors home. Johnson said he didn’t have too much more to clean up, and is looking for a break in the weather this weekend.

“I think it would be nice to have a little good weather for sure," Johnson said.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weatherHartfordWillimantic
