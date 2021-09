A few storms are possible across the state Sunday evening and into the night.

NBC CT meteorologists say the main storm threat is to the west in New York and Pennsylvania, but a few storms could make it into Connecticut.

Lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds are all possible. The storms could happen around and after midnight.

We'll have to watch for a strong storm tomorrow night - around and after midnight. A low risk for a severe storm per the SPC. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/QiYmrXKfvg — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 11, 2021

Sunday will be warm and somewhat humid with high temperatures in the 80s.

