Storms Possible Tonight and Into the Day Tuesday

NBC Connecticut's team of meteorologists is watching a storm chance that begins late on Monday into Tuesday. A few storms develop later Monday night ahead of an approaching front/low pressure area.
We're watching the storms out ahead of the warm front that's expected to lift north, and another area of storms associated with a cold front in the afternoon.
We are under a level 1 risk for severe weather. While every storm will not become severe, a few may strengthen so be sure you have a way to get alerts if you're sleeping.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected with any storms. There is also the low risk for a tornado to develop.
A few more storms are possible in the afternoon.
Once the cold front moves through, expect more of a fall-like feel to the air. Lower dew points and cooler temps settle in for the late week along with sunshine returning for a few days.
You can get the latest forecast anytime here.
Local
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.