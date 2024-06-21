StormTracker

Storms topple trees, knock out power to thousands

A strong line of thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and taking down powerlines.

An apparent funnel cloud was caught on video rotating above Route 4 in Harwinton just before 5 p.m. A tree came down across Route 4 in the area of Spring Hill Road, according to the Harwinton West Side Volunteer Fire Department.

The storms brought heavy rain, vivid lightning, and strong winds to parts of northern Connecticut.

Flash flooding was reported in some areas in and around Hartford.

Eversource was reporting more than 7,000 customers without power as of 6:30 p.m. There was no word on when the utility expected to have the lights back on for those customers.

The storms will bring little relief on the fifth day of a heat wave in Connecticut. Temperatures over the weekend are continued to be in the 90s.

We could see more severe weather on Sunday.

