Storms, Tornado Cause Damage, Bring Down Trees and Power

Residents in some Connecticut towns have to clean up from more storms after tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings just a few weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias and many are out of power.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan said after reviewing the radar data it's clear a tornado did touch down Thursday afternoon. Radar detected tornado debris that was lofted into the air over Bethany and Hamden between 3:55 p.m. and 4 p.m.

I'm quite confident a tornado touched down in Bethany and Hamden this afternoon based on a tornado debris signature that was picked up on radar. This shows lofted tornado debris in the clouds. Same area got hit in 2018! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/5LC0Vfs8Fz — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 27, 2020

The National Weather Service will investigate to determine the path width, length and intensity of the tornado.

The storms featured powerful winds, with a gust of 92 mph m in North Haven and 69 mph measured in New Haven.

"We were hit hard but the damage is not nearly as extensive as it was a few weeks ago," Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday evening.

The governor said the storm moved through the areas of Kent, Waterbury, North Haven, Hamden, Branford and Madison, hitting some towns hard and leaving many without power.

"We've got to make sure if these storms are getting more and more frequent our response is getting better and better each time around," the governor said.

He added that the state is watching the response by the power companies. Eversource drew widespread criticism for its handling of Isaias.

POWER OUTAGES

Public safety officials remind residents to always assume downed wires are live and to avoid them.

Eversource held a news conference on Friday morning and said around two dozen towns were impacted

As of 6:30 a.m. Everource is reporting nearly 23,000 customers without power.

Branford was also among the hard-hit, with 99% of customers in town reported out just after the storms moved through. On Friday morning , power remains out for more that 96 percent of town.

Craig Hallstrom, of Eversource, said crews did a lot of clearing on Thursday night and the company is working closely with the community.

Eversource reported that they were responding to hard-hit areas including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Prospect, and Woodbury.

Branford First Selectman James Cosgrove said crews have been working through the night to open roads, but asked residents to avoid any unnecessary travel not to hinder the restoration process.

He said they are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Restorations are underway in Branford

Hallstrom said power should be back on for the majority of customers in communities other than Branford by the end of the day.

"And then we'll work continuously to get Branford up and going," he said.

He said the company brought in crews yesterday from their other companies, as well as contractors

Crews are already responding to damage to the electric system in some of the hardest hit areas of the state including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Prospect, and Woodbury. You can text 'OUT' to 23129 to report your outage. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 27, 2020

United Illuminating is reporting around 13,000 customers out, many in North Haven, North Branford, and Hamden.

PHOTOS: Severe Storms Move Through Connecticut

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

After the worst of the storms moved through, damage reports began coming in.

In Hamden, police said multiple roads were impassable after the storm.

An NBC Connecticut crew in Hamden said heavy rain and whipping winds moved through quickly. The storm took down trees and some wires. Town officials reported some buildings with roof damage.

"Our Town was hit very hard today, and there was a lot of damage, but I'm very thankful that we do not believe there were any major injuries. Our residents can count on the fact that our Public Safety and first responder crews will be all-hands-on-deck and working through the night, and then as long as it takes to make our streets safe," Mayor Curt Leng said in a statement Thursday night.

Because of the storm damage, Quinnipiac University has canceled all classes on Friday, but said on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, move-in and other student activities will proceed as scheduled.

Quinnipiac officials said the Mount Carmel Campus is on generator power and the North Haven and York Hill campuses are on commercial power.

No buildings were damaged on any of the campuses, but trees did fall.

All university classes are canceled on Friday, August 28 as a result of the storm. On-campus COVID-19 testing for students, move-in and other student activities will proceed as scheduled. — Quinnipiac University (@QuinnipiacU) August 28, 2020

Whipping winds and heavy rain moved through Hamden Thursday afternoon.

Westport firefighters said they were called to help a driver who got stuck in a vehicle when a power line came down. Firefighters and Eversource crews were able to rescue the driver.

Westport firefighters said they received numerous calls, including reports of trees that came down on houses.

Tree and primary power line fell on an occupied vehicle trapping the driver. Occupant was instructed to remain in place until @EversourceCT was able to deenergize the line. Once deenergized, firefighters were able to safely remove the occupant to be evaluated by @WestportEMS pic.twitter.com/zneJYyLF3w — Westport Fire CT (@westportfirect) August 27, 2020

In East Haven, there were reports of tree branches down on multiple vehicles. Video from Bethany showed a box trailer tipped over from the force of the wind.

A tornado touched down in Bethany Thursday night.

In North Haven, the fire department said emergency vehicles could not get to several neighborhoods and streets and asked people to avoid driving to impacted neighborhoods unless they had a legitimate reason to be there.

The department said the first selectman declares a state of emergency on Thursday night.

At this point in time, 48% of North Haven is without power. All town departments remain engaged in responding to... Posted by North Haven Fire Department on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, Despite the devastation that our town has experienced today, please be assured that this... Posted by Michael Freda on Thursday, August 27, 2020

A tree came through the roof of a home.

North Haven residents are dealing with another wave of devastating storm damages.

Brett Gagliardi

Ansonia Police said United Illuminating would be shutting down power for several thousands of residents because of a downed tree on a transmission line at the UI substation beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

They said the power outage would affect people living on or around North Main Street up to the Seymour town line and from East Main Street to the Woodbridge town line, police said.

Police said the utility company hopes to restore power as quickly as possible but anticipated at least a two-hour outage.