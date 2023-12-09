Stormtracker alert: Tracking heavy rain and strong winds for this weekend

Our Stormtracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that could bring heavy rain and strong winds to the state this weekend.

A quiet start to the weekend is expected on Saturday with increasing clouds and milder temperatures.

A storm will begin moving into the state on Sunday afternoon.

Rain is expected to develop around midday Sunday and continue through early Monday morning.

It will be heavy at times and 2" - 4" of rain is looking likely across the state, which can lead to street and basement flooding.

A statewide flood watch has been issued for Sunday and Monday.

Along with the heavy rain, the storm will bring strong wind gusts. There is the potential to see 50 mph gusts, especially in eastern Connecticut.

The strong wind gusts could bring scattered power outages.

The heaviest of the weather looks to move through late Sunday evening and will wind down just prior to the Monday morning commute.

Track the storm and read more storm details on the Stormtracker weather blog.