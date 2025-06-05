StormTracker

Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon and evening

By Alexis Clemons

A line of slow-moving thunderstorms will likely set up across parts of Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening.

Between 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, a few storms have the potential to create damaging winds and flash flooding.

Frequent lightning and thunder may also be possible through the evening hours.

Storms are more likely to train and dump a few inches of rainfall north and west of Interstate 84.

The storm threat decreases closer to the shoreline, but showers are still possible through late Friday.

Conditions are expected to be drier during the Friday night and Saturday morning hours, but another wave of showers is possible by midday Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

