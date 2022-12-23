Strong Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands Across Connecticut

A powerful winter storm moved into Connecticut late Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Some areas of the state could see as much as 3 inches of rain.

Winds increased early Friday morning and gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected throughout the morning.

As of 7:15 a.m., Eversource was reporting more than 89,000 customers without power. The outages were scattered statewide, but the hardest hit areas have been in western Connecticut.

United Illuminating was reporting more than 4,000 outages.

Police in several towns were reporting roads closed due to downed trees.

Latest wind gusts, they are ramping up right now and will peak over the next couple of hours. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/JRH9MTJDF1 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 23, 2022

High tides are also a concern on Friday morning between 8:30 and 11 a.m. The water rise will be up to 2.5 feet above what is normal. It will produce moderate to isolated areas of major coastal flooding damage.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the Friday morning high tide will be of particular concern to city officials. He said inundation from a high tide along with heavy rain could lead to significant flooding in New Haven. They expect areas that typically see flooding will be affected. That includes the area near the police station on Union Avenue, Middletown Avenue, and Quinnipiac Avenue.

There may be a lull in the winds late Friday morning, but another burst of gusty wind and rain is expected around noon as an arctic cold front moves through.

As the front arrives, temperatures will crash from near 60 to into the 20s by Friday evening. Any standing water on roads and sidewalks will freeze quickly.

A small band of snow could develop in southeastern Connecticut Friday evening and produce up to 2 inches of fluffy snow east of Old Saybrook along the shore.