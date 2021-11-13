Strong Storms Cause Damage Across the State; Over 8,000 Power Outages Reported

Strong storms that moved through the state caused extensive damage and thousands of people remain without power.

Some residents are cleaning up after trees fell down in and on their properties, as well as on local streets.

Two tornadoes likely touched down in Connecticut, one in Branford and one in Plainfield.

To summarize there were likely two tornadoes in CT today. One in Branford/Guilford and another in Plainfield/Sterling. Neither had warnings but radar confirmed lofted tornado debris with both. Hopefully most of signal was leaves. — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 13, 2021

There are currently over 8,400 people without power in Connecticut. Eversource says there are nearly 2,000 customers without power. For a full list of outages, click here.

In Branford, a home on Beechwood Road had tree damage from the storms.

Also, the fence in their backyard was damaged by strong winds.

“A big noise, a scary noise, and I didn’t know if it was the thunder or something else, and it was something else, a big tree fell on my house," John Caron of Branford said.

A tree came down on a house on Gould Lane in Branford, as well.

In Canton, Torrington Avenue near Route 109 is blocked by a downed tree involving power lines. The police department says all downed wires should be considered live until they're deemed safe by authorities.

Wethersfield officials said a utility pole broke due to wind on Valley Crest Drive. Eversource is at the scene and power is shut off while crews assess damage.

Wilton Police are reporting several road closures because of trees and wires down. Signal Hill North is closed because a tree is down, Cannon Road is closed because a tree is down on wires, and Belden Hill in the area of Wolfput Road has one lane passable due to wires down, authorities said.

In South Windham, Babcock Hill Road is closed from Main Street to Type Road for a wire down in the road.