Strong storms could impact parts of the state on Thursday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking strong storms that are expected to impact parts of the state on Thursday.

A cold front will move through the state with a chance for a few storms. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few storms could be on the stronger side.

A level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather has been posted.

Before a stormy day, Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and warm temps that will come close to the 90 degree mark in some areas.

Pleasant weather is expected for Memorial Day Weekend, with a risk of showers as the weekend wears on.

