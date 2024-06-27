Strong storms leave damage and thousands without power in Connecticut

A line of severe weather moved through Connecticut Wednesday night, taking down trees and powerlines.

The storms move west to east, brining heavy rain, vivid lightning, and strong winds to several towns as they swept through.

A 77-mph wind gust was reported at Bradley International Airport.

Eversource was reporting more than 41,000 customers without power as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A tree fell onto a home on Robin Road in Windsor, trapping a 3-year-old child in a bedroom, according to fire officials.

Assistant Chief Daniel Savelli said by the time firefighters arrived, the parents had pulled the toddler from the bedroom but the family was still trapped inside the house. Firefighters were able to safely remove the family from the home, Savelli said.

An ambulance crew checked out the 3-year-old, but the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

The building inspector was called to the scene, but Savelli said it was likely that the home would be deemed uninhabitable.

The line of storms eventually moved out of Connecticut and into Rhode Island around 11:30 p.m.

Conditions were expected to improve overnight with less humidity on Thursday.