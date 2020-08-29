Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are tracking a threat for strong storms for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Beneficial showers are entering the state (radar shot 6:25 AM) No lightning, so far, with these. Just needed downpours. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/kFW7OGtzAl — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 29, 2020

A strong cold front moving in from the west will combine with tropical moisture moving in from the remnants of what was hurricane Laura. A round of showers will start the day with showers redeveloping during the afternoon and early evening.

While we don't expect widespread severe weather, we could see localized damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. The tornado threat today is low but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

While today's severe weather threat is nowhere near the scale we had on Thursday, we will have to watch tropical moisture and a strong front combining for storms today. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/rCN8wQysgQ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 29, 2020

The timeline for storms will be from 3-5 PM until 9 PM this evening. You can track the storms anytime on our interactive radar.