Strong to severe storms possible in parts of the state Saturday night

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking possibly strong to severe storms expected to move in Saturday night.

The day will start with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. By afternoon, there is a risk for a scattered storm, but there is a better chance for some storms during the evening and overnight.

Western Connecticut has been placed under a level 2 risk for severe weather and the eastern part of the state is under a level 1 risk.

Storms could bring gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain to the state.

There is a chance for another storm Sunday, especially in southern and eastern Connecticut.

