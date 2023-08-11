Strong to severe storms possible in parts of the state Saturday night

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking possibly strong to severe storms expected to move in Saturday night.

The day will start with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. By afternoon, there is a risk for a scattered storm, but there is a better chance for some storms during the evening and overnight.

Western Connecticut has been placed under a level 2 risk for severe weather and the eastern part of the state is under a level 1 risk.

Most of tomorrow looks good but we are watching the potential for scattered strong/severe storms during the evening and overnight. pic.twitter.com/wwWp0tklp5 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 11, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Storms could bring gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain to the state.

There is a chance for another storm Sunday, especially in southern and eastern Connecticut.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.