Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

By Alexis Clemons

Saturday begins with sunshine as temperatures warm into the 70s and lower 80s by the early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded northwest Connecticut to a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms could carry small hail and very strong winds in the afternoon and evening hours.

Areas along and northwest of I-84 could see a few severe thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today.

The further southeast you go, the smaller the threat for severe storms.

The severe threat will decrease after the sun sets, but showers will still be possible tonight.

Sunday will begin with fog and end with more chances for rain showers.

