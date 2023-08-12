Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

The Severe Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed portions of Connecticut in a Level 1 to Level 2 risk (out of 5) for a severe storm late this afternoon into the evening.

Just to our west into Pennsylvania and New York, there is a rare Level 3 risk for severe storms today.

Expect a shower or thunderstorm to form after 4 p.m. The first round of storms is not expected to be too widespread.

Another round of storms is likely to form mid-to-late evening. This line could produce strong wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in western parts of the state.

As a cold front slowly clears the coast overnight into Sunday morning, a continued chance of a strong storm will linger in eastern Connecticut for the first half of Sunday.

Track the storms on our NBC Connecticut app or on our interactive radar here.