Strong Winds Could Cause Widespread Power Outages

Rain will continue to overspread the state through the morning hours with rain falling statewide by 7 a.m.

While rain will be heavy the main concern with this storm is the threat for damaging wind gusts.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Connecticut.

Winds will gradually increase through the morning hours with the strongest winds expected between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Winds will start to gust to 40 mph by 9 a.m. with gusts to 50 mph by 11 a.m. The highest wind gusts will again occur between 1 and 6 p.m. where winds could gust between 55 and 65 mph or higher.

Unfortunately, with winds this strong we are anticipating widespread power outages throughout the state.

This is not the map I want to be posting on Easter Sunday. Winds will gust over 60 mph tomorrow afternoon which will... Posted by Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli on Sunday, April 12, 2020

The storm will gradually come to an end by the evening with the wind diminishing as we head into the overnight hours.