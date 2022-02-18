Strong Winds Take Down Trees, Power Lines

A strong storm moved into Connecticut Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.
The winds gusted to 60 miles per hour in Groton early Friday morning.
The strong winds brought down trees in parts of the state and knocked out power to thousands of customers.
Power Outages
As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting more than 11,000 outages statewide.
Roads Impacted
Down trees and wires are impacting roads in several places across the state.
Cold Front to Plunge Temperatures
Temperatures were near 60 degrees before daybreak Friday but a cold front was expected to move through Connecticut in the morning, sending temperatures crashing into the 30s with a wind chill even colder.
The state could see snow showers over the weekend.