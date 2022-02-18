first alert weather

Strong Winds Take Down Trees, Power Lines

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A strong storm moved into Connecticut Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

The winds gusted to 60 miles per hour in Groton early Friday morning.

A storm is bringing high winds and the waves are massive in Groton.

The strong winds brought down trees in parts of the state and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Power Outages

As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting more than 11,000 outages statewide.

Roads Impacted

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Down trees and wires are impacting roads in several places across the state.

CT Travel Smart has a running list of issues on the highways and main routes. Check it here.

Cold Front to Plunge Temperatures

Temperatures were near 60 degrees before daybreak Friday but a cold front was expected to move through Connecticut in the morning, sending temperatures crashing into the 30s with a wind chill even colder.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 53 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The state could see snow showers over the weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us