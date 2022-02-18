Strong Winds Take Down Trees, Power Lines

A strong storm moved into Connecticut Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

The winds gusted to 60 miles per hour in Groton early Friday morning.

A storm is bringing high winds and the waves are massive in Groton.

The strong winds brought down trees in parts of the state and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Power Outages

As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting more than 11,000 outages statewide.

Roads Impacted

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Down trees and wires are impacting roads in several places across the state.

CT Travel Smart has a running list of issues on the highways and main routes. Check it here.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection of Buff Cap Road and Old Stamford Road is closed due to wires down in the area. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/4nQtO12VfM — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 18, 2022

Cold Front to Plunge Temperatures

Temperatures were near 60 degrees before daybreak Friday but a cold front was expected to move through Connecticut in the morning, sending temperatures crashing into the 30s with a wind chill even colder.

The state could see snow showers over the weekend.