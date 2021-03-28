Strong Winds, Thunderstorms Possible Today

A strong area of low pressure will bring a cold front through the state today.
The front will first contain rain, heavy at times, along with the chance of a stronger thunderstorm. As the front approaches and passes this evening, higher wind gusts are likely. Wind gusts will be the main threat in any thunderstorms that do develop.
A wind advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service for gusts that could approach (and possibly exceed) 50 MPH across the state.
Rainfall totals should average around 1" in many locations. With some of the heavier downpours moving through, some towns could pick up over 1" of rain.
Weather Stories
Cooler weather comes in on the backside of the storm on Monday, along with wind.