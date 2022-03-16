Sugarhouses Hard at Work Ahead of ‘Maple Weekend in CT'

Bright Acres Farm Sugarhouse in Hampton processed its final batch of maple syrup ahead of "Maple Weekend in CT."

From early February to mid-March the farm produced nearly 300 gallons of pure maple syrup by processing over 20,000 gallons of sap.

This year's weather provided more optimal conditions this season than last and resulted in an increase in maple syrup production.

Maple Weekend in CT is a two-day event held on March 19 and 20. Many sugarhouses across the state will be open for tours and selling their products.

In addition to the sugarhouses opening their doors, there are also maple festivals taking place this weekend.

You can find a full list of events and sugarhouses for this weekend's event on the Maple Syrup Producers Association of CT website.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.