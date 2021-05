Lots of sun and unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast for today.

Today is looking a little toasty away from the Sound. A taste of summer time for sure. Looking ahead, plenty of warmth for days and day. See you at 430am on @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/LiZO6cTZTW — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) May 19, 2021

Highs in the middle to upper 80s today and tomorrow. Much cooler at the shoreline.

Fair on Friday, not as “hot,” but still way above normal.

Partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a slight thunderstorm chance on Sunday.

The warmth continues into next week with a few thundershowers around.