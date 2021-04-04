Sunny and Breezy Heading Into the Upcoming Week

Monday will feature sunshine and breezy conditions to begin the work week.

A storm will be spinning off the coast of Maine on Monday. The storm won't bring much-needed rain, but it will bring an increased wind. Wind gusts will approach and exceed 20 mph at times during the day tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

Low pressure offshore and high pressure to our west will bring us a breezy Monday, which also means an increased fire danger. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/e9hQ21ObPj — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 4, 2021

The increased wind will enhance the fire danger due to the recent lack of rain. No rain is expected until the late week or weekend.

As of Sunday, the fire danger level was at "High." A breezy northwest wind coupled with low humidity values will likely keep the fire danger level between high or very high through the workweek.

The upcoming week will be quite dry with no precipitation expected and a breezy northwest wind keeping relative humidity values quite low. The fire danger was "HIGH" today and this will likely increase through the week. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/6HMJh5lLHa — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 5, 2021

Temperatures could come close to 70 degrees on Wednesday.

