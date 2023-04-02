connecticut weather

Sunny and Breezy Weather to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After the passage of a cold front last night, high pressure will build into the state to provide sunshine and breezy conditions today.

The breeze, along with temperatures a few degrees below average, will create a bit of a wind chill through the day.

The wind will gust over 20 mph through most of the afternoon (some higher gusts are possible the first half of the day).

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Milder weather is expected to start the week with sunshine. High temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the middle to upper 50s.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us