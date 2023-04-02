Sunny and Breezy Weather to End the Weekend

After the passage of a cold front last night, high pressure will build into the state to provide sunshine and breezy conditions today.

The breeze, along with temperatures a few degrees below average, will create a bit of a wind chill through the day.

Expect a sunny, blustery day today. Temps in the 40s, feels cooler with the wind. Milder tomorrow, middle to upper 50s! pic.twitter.com/hDE7NW5oPv — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 2, 2023

The wind will gust over 20 mph through most of the afternoon (some higher gusts are possible the first half of the day).

Milder weather is expected to start the week with sunshine. High temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the middle to upper 50s.