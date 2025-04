We have a sunny and breezy day on tap for Wednesday.

Highs will be near 70 with winds gusting between 10-20 mph. Higher gusts are also possible.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It will be fair in the evening.

For Thursday, highs will be in the 60s to about 70.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday night into Sunday morning.