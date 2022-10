Thursday morning is starting frosty for some, and the day will be sunny, breezy and chilly, but not bad.

The high temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 50s for many across the state.

It will be fair tonight.

Friday will be a glorious day that will be sunny, with high temperatures near 65.

Saturday will be nice and showers will develop Sunday.