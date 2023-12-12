Sunny and chilly day on tap

We're continuing the workweek with a dry and chilly day on Tuesday after a wet start to the week.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny with a light breeze.

Temperatures will be chilly, but nothing unusual. Highs will be around 44.

Wednesday will be fair with highs around 42.

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with highs near 36.

Temperatures will get milder as we end the workweek and through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

