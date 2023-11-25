StormTracker

Rain arrives in Connecticut Sunday night

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A colder air mass moved into the state and the weekend started with noticeably chillier temperatures.

High temperatures were in the middle to upper 30s for most of the state.

There was not be a lot of wind to deal with, but even the lightest breeze brought the wind chill values in the lower 30s and even some upper 20s in the hills at times.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as a storm approaches.

Rain develops Sunday evening and continues into Monday morning.

Here are two different model outputs for Sunday night - heavy rain looks likely somewhere in the state.

