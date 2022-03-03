first alert forecast

Sunny and Cold After Overnight Morning Rain, Snow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There was some rain and wet snow overnight, bringing a coating to an inch of snow in the Litchfield Hills, and that has moved out.

Today will be mostly sunny, but cold. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but it will feel like the 20s.

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold with lows temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees and single-digit temperatures in a few towns.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and less windy, with temperatures in the 30s.

Then warmer weather is coming this weekend.  

Saturday will be milder with clouds and temperatures in the 40s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Manchester 9 hours ago

Road in Manchester Still Closed After Crash Knocked Down Pole Wednesday

Catalytic Converters 10 hours ago

Curbing Catalytic Converter Crimes

By Sunday, we could have temperatures near 60s, clouds and some rain.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday.

Get a more detailed look at the forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us