Sunny and Cold After Overnight Morning Rain, Snow

There was some rain and wet snow overnight, bringing a coating to an inch of snow in the Litchfield Hills, and that has moved out.

Today will be mostly sunny, but cold. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but it will feel like the 20s.

The overnight rain and wet snow will come to end pretty quickly. Hey Twitter friends...what are you seeing? Would love to hear if any wet snow is happening! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/WOHl0X9hcv — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 3, 2022

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold with lows temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees and single-digit temperatures in a few towns.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and less windy, with temperatures in the 30s.

Then warmer weather is coming this weekend.

Saturday will be milder with clouds and temperatures in the 40s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

By Sunday, we could have temperatures near 60s, clouds and some rain.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday.

Get a more detailed look at the forecast here.