Sunny and Cold After Overnight Morning Rain, Snow

There was some rain and wet snow overnight, bringing a coating to an inch of snow in the Litchfield Hills, and that has moved out.
Today will be mostly sunny, but cold. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but it will feel like the 20s.
Tonight will be clear, calm and cold with lows temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees and single-digit temperatures in a few towns.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and less windy, with temperatures in the 30s.
Then warmer weather is coming this weekend.
Saturday will be milder with clouds and temperatures in the 40s.
By Sunday, we could have temperatures near 60s, clouds and some rain.
Rain is in the forecast for Monday.