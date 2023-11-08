There is a sunny and cold day on tap for Wednesday.

There will be gusty winds in the morning and it will be breezy in the afternoon.

Despite a lot of sun, the "feels-like" temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

A weak storm will go north of us on Thursday. A few rain showers are possible. There is also a low possibility of sleet overnight.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Friday will be cloudy and chilly.

The weekend looks sunny and cold.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.