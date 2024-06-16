StormTracker

Sunny and comfortable for Father's Day, record breaking heat likely this week

By Darren Sweeney

The picture perfect weather that began the weekend will continue today for Father's Day.

High pressure from Canada will provide more sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low levels of humidity.

Monday will be a transition day into warmer temperatures and a bit more humidity, but the extreme heat will move in on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Hartford and Tolland Counties beginning on Tuesday and going through Friday afternoon. This type of watch is issued for places that are likely to see a heat indices (or feels-like temperatures) between 100 to 105 degrees.

The high heat and humidity will challenge record high temperatures over several days during the upcoming week.

