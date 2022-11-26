Sunny and Mild Weather Today, Rain Arrives Sunday

The weekend will start off with sunshine and mild temperatures across the state. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Weather perfection for November. Lots of sun, a bit of a breeze and mild temps. Great for outdoor decorating. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU pic.twitter.com/lj2nPn3eaX — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 26, 2022

A breeze will continue out of the west 10-20 mph through the day.

A storm system will approach by Sunday with rain arriving by late morning. Rain will become heavy at times by late afternoon and evening.

Expect a half inch to one inch of rain to fall during the afternoon and evening.