first alert weather

Sunny and Mild Weather Today, Rain Arrives Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The weekend will start off with sunshine and mild temperatures across the state. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A breeze will continue out of the west 10-20 mph through the day.

A storm system will approach by Sunday with rain arriving by late morning. Rain will become heavy at times by late afternoon and evening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Expect a half inch to one inch of rain to fall during the afternoon and evening.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us