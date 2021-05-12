Sunny and Seasonable Today

Temperatures today will once again climb into the middle 60s inland with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

There is an isolated chance for a quick shower as we head into the afternoon. Most of the state will remain dry as the showers will be quite scattered.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Milder weather will work into the state tomorrow with high temperatures expected to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives this weekend with scattered storms expected.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.