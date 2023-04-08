connecticut weather

Sunny and Seasonable Weather for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

After a changeable week of weather, high pressure will build in to provide sunshine and seasonable temperatures this weekend.

The average high temperature for this weekend is 57 degrees. We'll be a few degrees below that today and close to the average on Sunday.

Some clouds will mix in with the sunshine today. By Easter Sunday, nearly full sunshine and light winds are expected to make for a great weather day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A warming trend is expected beyond the weekend. High temperatures are expected to climb through the 60s, 70s and even the 80s by the end of next week.

Weather Stories

connecticut weather Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us