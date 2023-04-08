Sunny and Seasonable Weather for the Weekend

After a changeable week of weather, high pressure will build in to provide sunshine and seasonable temperatures this weekend.

Sunshine and some clouds mixing in today. It looks good for @GoYardGoats and the @UConnMBB parade, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/grz5N2HyUq — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 8, 2023

The average high temperature for this weekend is 57 degrees. We'll be a few degrees below that today and close to the average on Sunday.

Some clouds will mix in with the sunshine today. By Easter Sunday, nearly full sunshine and light winds are expected to make for a great weather day.

A warming trend is expected beyond the weekend. High temperatures are expected to climb through the 60s, 70s and even the 80s by the end of next week.