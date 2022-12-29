Sunny and Warming Today, Rain Ahead This Weekend

Thursday looks to be another day of mostly sunny skies across Connecticut with above-average temperatures.

High temps Thursday will climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Our normal high for today is 37 degrees.

The trend will continue on Friday with temperatures expected to move into the lower 50s with more sunshine.

Clouds will move in Saturday and rain will develop in time for New Year's Eve festivities Saturday night.

Showers will end on Sunday morning and we should see partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be very mild Sunday, with some areas reaching the mid-50s.

The mild temperatures will continue into next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s and could climb into the lower 60s.