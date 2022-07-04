Sunny, Beautiful Day for the 4th of July

The Fourth of July started quiet, clear and cooler than Sunday.

Check out this sunrise from Berlin on Monday morning.

The Fourth of July will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the state.

It will be a nice way to end the holiday weekend.

The fireworks forecast Monday night looks like it will go off just fine. Mainly clear skies tonight won't obstruct the show in the sky.

Temperatures will push towards 90 degrees on Tuesday along with a chance for storms later in the day.

