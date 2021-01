A fair and mild stretch of weather continues today with skies becoming mostly sunny after some early morning clouds.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with highs around the low 40s.

Passing clouds and a breeze this morning, more in the way of sun and OK temperatures (for Jan.) this afternoon. No weather issues until next week. #NBCCT We start at 4:30 on @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/0xZ31CpKWO — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 7, 2021

There will be a cooling trend for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s.

A pattern change is expected for next week that will bring a few storm threats for later next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.