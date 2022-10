Thursday will be breezy and cooler and it will also bring lots of sunshine.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and northwest winds will be between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

We will have fair weather from Friday through Sunday, but the mornings will be frosty cold.

Looking ahead to next week, showers are likely on Monday for Halloween.

