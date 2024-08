We have a sunny, but chilly start to Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Scattered, puffy clouds will move in this afternoon and a sprinkle is possible in a few towns, but doubtful.

Thursday night will be fair and chilly with temperatures in the 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

More wonderful sun is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.