After some early morning showers, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a sunny and clear Labor Day.

Good morning and Happy Labor Day!! There are a few showers out there early this morning...they will move out quickly and the sun will shine bright. Highs around 80. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/P8wSXxTxX1 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) September 6, 2021

Sunny skies develop by daybreak and temperatures will start to rise! Highs between 77-83.

The beautiful weather will continue into Tuesday before a thunderstorm threat arrives by Wednesday.

Chance of showers or a thunderstorm late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Friday looks fair!

