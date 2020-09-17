Sunny, Cloudy, Smoky Skies Ahead of Unseasonably Chilly Weekend Temps

Western wildfires continue to influence our weather here in Connecticut.

Smoky skies, sun, and clouds are in the forecast for today.

Warmer temps today. Highs approach 80.

Clouds tonight and early tomorrow may produce a shower or two.

Friday looks clear and much cooler with some of the smoke dissipating from our skies.

Smoke from the massive wildfires on the West Coast became visible here in Connecticut Tuesday. We could not smell the smoke, but it looked like a filter on an orange sun.

Smoke from the massive wildfires on the West Coast is visible here in Connecticut this morning.

The weekend is looking fair and unseasonably chilly.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team is watching Teddy, turning into a major hurricane as it eases toward Bermuda over the weekend.

