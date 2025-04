We have another beautiful day on tap for Wednesday.

There will be lots of sun and a slight breeze. Highs will be in the lower 70s inland and 60s at the shoreline.

This evening, it will be fair with lows in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday look Sunny. Highs will be near 80 on Friday.

Rain is likely on Saturday before clearing on Sunday.