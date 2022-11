Thursday will be mild, and we will have tons of sunshine today and tomorrow.

The highs will be in the 60s today and 70 degrees tomorrow.

The weekend will be warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-70s, but we will see some clouds and gusty winds too.

The weather will be fair early next week, and it will be dry for Election Day.