Sunny, in the 80s, With No Humidity Friday

Friday will be sunny and warm, in the mid-to-high 80s, with no humidity.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend and increasing humidity.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible over the weekend.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a seven-day heatwave with hot weather and, at times, oppressive humidity next week. This would be the first heat wave of the year for Connecticut.

The best chance of scattered storms is Monday.

