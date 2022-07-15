first alert forecast

Sunny, in the 80s, With No Humidity Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of a seven-day heatwave next week.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday will be sunny and warm, in the mid-to-high 80s, with no humidity.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend and increasing humidity.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible over the weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a seven-day heatwave with hot weather and, at times, oppressive humidity next week. This would be the first heat wave of the year for Connecticut.

The best chance of scattered storms is Monday.

Get more information on the forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us